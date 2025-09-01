GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Hhlr Advisors LTD.

Hhlr Advisors LTD. cut its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the first quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $275.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $281.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Barclays raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

