KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report) was up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01). Approximately 193,447,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 46,644,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

KEFI Gold and Copper Stock Up 8.3%

The company has a market capitalization of £76.02 million, a PE ratio of -912.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Get KEFI Gold and Copper alerts:

KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported GBX (0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KEFI Gold and Copper Plc will post -10 earnings per share for the current year.

About KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.