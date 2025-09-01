Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Holdings Lowered by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P decreased its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 87.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACHR shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 42,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $420,478.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 295,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,162.71. This represents a 12.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Lentell sold 48,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $481,040.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,101.94. The trade was a 50.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,964 shares of company stock worth $2,865,206. 7.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $8.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 3.07. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 22.30, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

