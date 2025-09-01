Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,799 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after purchasing an additional 171,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,735,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,432,680,000 after acquiring an additional 238,542 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Melius cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.42.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $356.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.96. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.