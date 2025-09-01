Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.36 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of C opened at $96.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $97.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

