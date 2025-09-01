Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 13,819 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,586 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $105.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.53 and a twelve month high of $108.94. The firm has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

