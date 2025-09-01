Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT Shares Sold by Metavasi Capital LP

Metavasi Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness comprises about 2.6% of Metavasi Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Metavasi Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Planet Fitness worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 359,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,098,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,394,000 after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Planet Fitness by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $104.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.88. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 110.18% and a net margin of 15.11%.The business had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.