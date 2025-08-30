Second Line Capital LLC Reduces Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Second Line Capital LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

