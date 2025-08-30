Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI Shares Bought by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,164,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,100 shares during the quarter. Atlas Energy Solutions accounts for approximately 2.7% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $20,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,240.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 201.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 714.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.