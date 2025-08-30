Mubadala Investment Co PJSC Raises Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Leidos makes up approximately 0.0% of Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 9.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 138.2% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 217,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 126,180 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 75.8% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $180.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.84. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 7,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,511.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,983.59. This represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,095.24. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,525. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

