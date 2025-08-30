Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.