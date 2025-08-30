The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stake Boosted by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6%

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

