Activest Wealth Management Sells 2,006 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Activest Wealth Management lessened its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 914.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $865,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,413. The trade was a 54.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 87,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $5,106,081.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,070,311 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,433. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:GM opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

