Financial Analysis: Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Sappi has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sappi and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sappi $5.46 billion 0.17 $33.00 million $0.17 10.00 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV $3.01 billion 1.93 $429.88 million $0.62 15.19

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sappi. Sappi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sappi and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sappi 1.75% 6.09% 2.56% Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV 13.36% 135.47% 14.19%

Dividends

Sappi pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Sappi pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV pays out 79.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sappi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sappi and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sappi 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV beats Sappi on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sappi

(Get Free Report)

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers. It also provides biomaterials, such as valida, lignin, furfural, and sweeteners, as well as forestry products; and engages in the treasury and insurance business. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups. In addition, the company offers pets shampoos, sprays, repellents, and cleaners. Further, it provides liquid hand soap, foaming liquid soap, and liquid body wash; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, pre-folded products for adults. Additionally, the company offers anti-bacterial gels; disinfectant sprays; face masks; dispensers; hand towels; and industrial cleaning cloths. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Kleenex, Evenflo, Pétalo, Suavel, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Kimberly-Clark, and Escudo brands. The company exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

