Centric Wealth Management Has $3.74 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 1.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,680 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $187.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.38. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.