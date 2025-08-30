Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) and Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) Head-To-Head Survey

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) and Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pluri and Medicus Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Pluri alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medicus Pharma 0 0 2 2 3.50

Pluri currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.70%. Medicus Pharma has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,111.34%. Given Medicus Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medicus Pharma is more favorable than Pluri.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri -2,563.29% -4,191.91% -85.40% Medicus Pharma N/A -549.30% -228.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Pluri and Medicus Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.6% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Pluri shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Medicus Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pluri and Medicus Pharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $1.03 million 40.12 -$20.89 million ($5.53) -0.95 Medicus Pharma N/A N/A -$11.16 million ($1.34) -1.45

Medicus Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pluri. Medicus Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medicus Pharma beats Pluri on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

(Get Free Report)

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Medicus Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.