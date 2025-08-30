Ashford Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,529 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne comprises about 2.1% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $16,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of S. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NYSE:S opened at $18.91 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.The business had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $202,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 596,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,900,948.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 31,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $552,465.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,972,962.60. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,730 shares of company stock worth $2,366,017. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

