Ashford Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises 2.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $19,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,739,000 after purchasing an additional 876,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,903,000 after acquiring an additional 148,762 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,108,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 283,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,448,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 152,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,822,000 after acquiring an additional 90,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson set a $585.00 target price on Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.92, for a total value of $703,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,094.72. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,769 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,207. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $562.33 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $513.52 and a one year high of $661.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.33.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.