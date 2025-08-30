Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 363,811 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,811 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $74,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460,143 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,902 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,330,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,190,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4,673.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,708 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,176.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,428.94. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,094,279 shares of company stock worth $38,832,184 over the last 90 days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

