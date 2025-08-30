PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $51,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $179.73. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average is $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

