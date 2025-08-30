Head to Head Review: BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ) versus Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION)

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) and BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and BloomZ”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate Studios $4.02 billion 0.46 -$128.50 million ($0.67) -9.57 BloomZ $1.47 million 1.84 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

BloomZ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lionsgate Studios.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lionsgate Studios and BloomZ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate Studios 0 4 6 1 2.73 BloomZ 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lionsgate Studios presently has a consensus price target of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 37.81%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than BloomZ.

Profitability

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and BloomZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate Studios -6.19% N/A -1.83% BloomZ N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lionsgate Studios beats BloomZ on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About BloomZ

BloomZ, Inc. is an audio producing and voice actor managing company. It offers audio production and voice acting educational services. It operates through audio production, VTuber management and voice actor workshop business lines. The Audio Production business provides audio production services for animations and video games. The VTuber Management business includes a virtual animated character with motion-capture technology. The Voice Actor Workshop business offers professional and practical voice acting educational services. The company was founded by Kazusa Esaki on October 17, 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

