Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Up 26% – Time to Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.63. 1,398,077 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,399% from the average session volume of 93,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$29.95 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

