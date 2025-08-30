Junto Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 336,444 Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 336,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,974,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 103.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of LITE opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $137.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $1,869,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 230,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,542,124.37. This trade represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $526,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 33,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,389.20. This trade represents a 11.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,909 shares of company stock valued at $9,419,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

