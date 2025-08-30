Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $1.74 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HD stock opened at $407.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.