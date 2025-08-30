Activest Wealth Management Acquires 178 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 23,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $202.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.55. The company has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

