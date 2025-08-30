CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Bought by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

KO stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

