Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 260 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,877 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,413 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $181,762,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $106,458,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.3%

KMB stock opened at $129.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.