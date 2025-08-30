FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 740 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 213,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after purchasing an additional 946,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 371,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,323,000 after purchasing an additional 118,789 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $69.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

