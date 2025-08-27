Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 217,825 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217,825 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $19,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Trex by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in Trex by 1,393,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 27,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trex by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,297,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,014 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $98,708.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,123.54. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TREX stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Trex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Trex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TREX

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.