Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,481 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.36% of Axos Financial worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 37.2% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,191,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,734.80. The trade was a 17.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AX opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.32. Axos Financial, Inc has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $91.79.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AX

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.