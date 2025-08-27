Financial Survey: Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) & L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lockheed Martin and L3Harris Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin 0 14 5 1 2.35 L3Harris Technologies 0 5 13 0 2.72

Valuation & Earnings

Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus target price of $506.35, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus target price of $279.47, suggesting a potential upside of 0.56%. Given Lockheed Martin’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lockheed Martin is more favorable than L3Harris Technologies.

This table compares Lockheed Martin and L3Harris Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin $71.04 billion 1.50 $5.34 billion $17.76 25.66 L3Harris Technologies $21.33 billion 2.44 $1.50 billion $8.95 31.05

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than L3Harris Technologies. Lockheed Martin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L3Harris Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lockheed Martin pays an annual dividend of $13.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. L3Harris Technologies pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lockheed Martin pays out 74.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L3Harris Technologies pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years and L3Harris Technologies has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lockheed Martin and L3Harris Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin 5.85% 107.60% 12.13% L3Harris Technologies 7.94% 11.82% 5.47%

Risk and Volatility

Lockheed Martin has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats Lockheed Martin on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters, surface ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radar systems, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, command and control mission solutions, cyber solutions, and simulation and training solutions. The Space segment offers satellites; space transportation systems; strategic, advanced strike, and defensive systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground global systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. It serves primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as foreign military sales contracted through the U.S. government. The company was founded in 1912 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors. Its Space and Airborne Systems segment offers space payloads, sensors, and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber; mission avionics; electronic warfare systems; and mission networks systems for air traffic management operations. The company's Communication Systems segment provides broadband communications; tactical radios, software, satellite terminals, and end-to-end battlefield systems for the U.S. Department of Defense, international, federal, and state agency customers; integrated vision solutions, including helmet-mounted integrated night vision goggles with leading-edge image intensifier tubes and weapon-mounted sights, aiming lasers, and range finders; and public safety radios, and system applications and equipment. Its Aerojet Rocketdyne segment provides propulsion technologies and armament systems for strategic defense, missile defense, hypersonic, and tactical systems; and space propulsion and power systems for national security, and space and exploration missions. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.