Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 345,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 53,110 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $4,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.4%

FSK opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 328.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.42.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

