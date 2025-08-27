United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Acquired by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $145.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $101.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

