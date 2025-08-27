Carlson Capital L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF

Carlson Capital L.P. reduced its position in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. BOK Financial comprises 0.2% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L.P.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10,687.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 51,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 236,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOKF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $111.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. BOK Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.07 and a 52-week high of $121.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.80 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.80%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.