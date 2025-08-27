Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $168.80 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,884,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,424 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up about 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Monster Beverage worth $168,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,786,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,154,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,712,000 after purchasing an additional 563,353 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,157,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,431,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,901,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,406,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,146,000 after purchasing an additional 493,914 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

