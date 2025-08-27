Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 96,529 Shares of iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 822,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,529 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $86,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,249,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRTC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $160.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.64.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Chad Patterson sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $444,922.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,597,047.92. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,050. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $168.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $172.59.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 90.03%. The firm had revenue of $186.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

