Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 144,245 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 144,245 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of STERIS worth $91,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,957,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,710,247,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in STERIS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,828,000 after acquiring an additional 452,146 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in STERIS by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,796 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,574,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in STERIS by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.62. The trade was a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,302 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of STE opened at $248.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $252.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.92.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

