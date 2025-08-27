Clarity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up about 12.4% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $19,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,941,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,502,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,203,000 after buying an additional 57,917 shares during the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 542,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,629,000 after buying an additional 47,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 468,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,911,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $114.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $112.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.46.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

