Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,623,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,892 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.33% of Tenable worth $56,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.0% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,772,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 72,607 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 546.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 232.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 34,290 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 7,356.8% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,918,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,038,000 after buying an additional 312,299 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tenable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tenable from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $862,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,240.50. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 29,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $883,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 358,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,858,207.25. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,927 shares of company stock worth $1,815,537. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

