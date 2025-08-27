Confluent, Inc. $CFLT Stake Lifted by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,862,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Confluent accounts for approximately 1.8% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $254,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $2,893,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Confluent by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 97.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 26,097 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $443,909.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 636,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,497.96. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Vishria sold 15,476 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $386,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,154,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,860,000. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,017,274 in the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Read More

