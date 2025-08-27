6,945 Shares in SmartFinancial, Inc. $SMBK Purchased by Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,945 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in SmartFinancial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMBK shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.76. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 12.67%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.96%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

