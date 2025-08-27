Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Standex International Corporation $SXI

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $95,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 965.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 46.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 29.9% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Standex International by 25.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Standex International by 25.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,115,200. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $606,179.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,741.40. The trade was a 26.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $210.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Standex International Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $212.65.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $222.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.44 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

