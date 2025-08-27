The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL Holdings Trimmed by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460,236 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.94% of Simply Good Foods worth $102,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,055.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,050 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $200,315.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,070.90. This trade represents a 6.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMPL
Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.8%
NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $40.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 9.97%.The business had revenue of $380,956 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Simply Good Foods Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Simply Good Foods
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Vertical Aerospace: An Analyst’s Roadmap to a Potential Re-Rating
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- New Global Deals Boost These 2 Defense Leaders
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MP Materials: How One Move Redefined the U.S. Magnet Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.