Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $132,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 119,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,846,000 after buying an additional 24,862 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 283 shares in the company, valued at $368,154.70. This represents a 78.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total value of $215,925.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,012.16. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,311.11.

Read Our Latest Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.3%

MTD stock opened at $1,286.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,232.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,186.72. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,521.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.