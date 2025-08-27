Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Price

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

NYSE:IRT opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 162,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 75,132 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

