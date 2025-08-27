Ascendiant Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Stock

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNXT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RenovoRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNXT opened at $0.92 on Monday. RenovoRx has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenovoRx

In other RenovoRx news, insider Ramtin Agah purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 734,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,244. The trade was a 2.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock worth $38,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenovoRx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RenovoRx by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

