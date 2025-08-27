Champlain Investment Partners LLC Invests $81.19 Million in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 278,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,194,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.66% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.14, for a total value of $302,110.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,572.74. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $39,882.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925,208.90. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,757 shares of company stock worth $1,351,753. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:CSW opened at $268.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.91. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.99 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.69.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.27 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSW shares. Truist Financial set a $273.00 target price on shares of CSW Industrials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

