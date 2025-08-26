Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.95. 27,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 536,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Recruit alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Recruit

Recruit Stock Down 2.6%

The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.