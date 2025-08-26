Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.27 and last traded at $37.84. Approximately 31,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 276,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Zepp Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zepp Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

Zepp Health Stock Down 0.2%

Zepp Health Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $568.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

