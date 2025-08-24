Thematics Asset Management Has $5.56 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4,999.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,261,000 after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,448,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,337 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $710.7290 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $972.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $754.70 and its 200 day moving average is $790.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.17.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

